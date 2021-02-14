Sunday morning fire destroys home between Spartansburg and Corry

A fire broke out early Sunday morning totally destroying a home between Spartansburg and Corry.

The fire happened on Lindsey Hollow Road at about 6:45 a.m.

Corry Fire Fighters were the first to arrive at the scene.

According to Spartansburg Assistant Fire Chief Berry Herbert, the house was totally destroyed by the fire.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation. Nobody was home at the time that the fire took place.

Fire fighters from Corry, Elgin, Spring Creek, and Union City assisted Spartansburg Volunteers.

No one was hurt in the fire fighting effort. It took about two hours to bring the blaze under control.

Video courtesy of Paul Baker.