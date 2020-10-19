Sunday night’s Trump parade leaves one supporter’s vehicle damaged

Sunday night’s Trump parade left one supporter’s vehicle damaged in the City of Erie.

Hundreds of people lined Erie County’s streets in hopes of making their voices heard.

We talked with the vehicles owner who are from out of town about this not so welcome to Erie.

This incident comes just days before President Trump’s campaign stop here in Erie.

Supporters were trying to take positive action and help with President Trump’s re-election, but they were left speechless with this act of violence.

A peaceful Trump parade across Erie County quickly ended in destruction for one supporter.

“I was shaking and my husband gets out and of course he’s on defense right away. I’m on the phone calling the police,” said Lori Johnson, Trump Supporter.

This is when the back passenger window of Johnson’s truck was shot out of their vehicle leaving glass all over the back of the seat.

City of Erie Deputy Chief Mike Nolan believes that air gun pellets were shot into the supporters truck near the 1700 block of West 8th Street.

This comes after supporters honked and waved their flags across town in hopes of bringing attention to others who are still questioning who to vote for.

The owner of the vehicle said that while expressing her freedom of speech, she never thought she would fall victim to a crime like this.

“What is this world coming to? We should be able to voice our opinions. We should be able to voice our own beliefs and be able to stand next to someone that has opposite beliefs,” said Johnson.

Erie County Councilman Brian Shank believes the incident happened because of the lack of City of Erie Police presence during the parade.

“Once we got into the city of Erie where we didn’t have an escort, is where we had the problems. North East Police helped us out, PSP, Millcreek,” said Brian Shank, Organizer of the Trump Parade.

Deputy Chief Mike Nolan told us that no suspects have been charged with the incident and the investigation is still ongoing.