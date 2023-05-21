(UPDATE 8:13 p.m.)– Power has been restored to about 1,100 customers in the area, however approximately 760 people are still without power along West 32nd Street between Zuck Road and Pittsburgh Avenue. Penelec’s live outage map estimates power to be restored between 8:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Nearly 1,900 Penelec customers are without Sunday night.

According to the Penelec Live Outage Map, approximately 1,860 customers are without power as of the publication of this article.

The map shows outages are taking place along West 32nd Street near the Interstate 79 overpass.

Crews have been called to bring the power back on but no update has been given on the cause or how long it will be until power is restored.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as they become available.