Folks packed the Sunset Drive-In on June 27th for a special concert featuring one of the biggest country superstars of all time.

This was a one night only concert and it featured Garth Brooks.

Sunset Drive-In was just one of 300 drive-in theaters that hosted the show.

The performance is the largest ever one-night show to play at an outdoor theater.

Brooks was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on October 21st, 2012.