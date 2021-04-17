Sunset Drive In now open for the season

The Sunset Drive In is now open as two new movies will be shown on screen.

Folks can now catch the films Godzilla vs. Kong, along with Wonder Woman.

Last year there were no feature length movies being released by studios which made it impossible for the theater to premier any new films.

While people are free to go maskless in their vehicles, the co-owner told us that people still need to wear a mask if they go to the snack bar or restroom.

“It’s a little annoying, but else wise the people are perfectly safe because they are in their cars. They are not right on top of each other,” said Dennis Koper, Co-Owner of Sunset Drive In.

Also the flea market will open on Sunday and will run on every Sunday through September.