Sunset Drive-In opens for the season Friday night

One Waterford family favorite is back open for the season.

The Sunset Drive-In opens Friday evening and two new movies will be on screen. Folks can catch Godzilla Vs. Kong and Wonder Woman.

Last year, the drive-in could not play any new movies because they were not being released. The co-owner tells JET 24 Action News that people still need to wear a mask when going to the snack bar or to the restroom.

“It’s a little annoying, but else wise the people are perfectly safe because they are in their cars and they are not right on top of each other.” said Dennis Koper.

Also, the flea market is opening on Sunday. It will run every Sunday through September.