One popular Erie County summertime attraction is back open for the season.

The Sunset Drive-In opened its gates on April 22 to a long line of cars full of families.

Guests at the drive-in could enjoy “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” and “The Lost City.”

Folks said they are thrilled of another season of watching the newest movies on the big screen.

“The first night is always the worst night to open because you don’t know what’s going to go wrong. Is the projector going to run? Is the snack bar going to operate? You don’t know,” said Dennis Koper, Sunset Drive-In owner.

“It’s just a cool experience to be here and I feel like it would be fun,” said Addyson Lopatynski, excited to see the movies.

The flea market at the Sunset Drive-In also opens for the season on Sunday, April 24, 2022.