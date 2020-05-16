Sunset Drive-In opens season with large weekend crowd

Sunset Drive-In in Waterford showing movies this Friday and Saturday night.

JET 24 Action News’ Chelsea Swift reports on what the safety precautions the drive-in is taking.

The drive-in has limited their capacity to 175 vehicles. The capacity is usually over 300 and this is one of the many precautions that the drive-in is taking to reopen.

With clearance from the health department, Sunset Drive-In is charging 50 cents a person for a screening of The Vast of the Night, a sci-fi movie offered by Amazon to local drive-ins across the country. The owner of Sunset Drive-in saying that people seem eager to get out of the house.

“People are really getting antsy, the phone calls have been unbelievable. You know, ‘When are you opening?’ and well, we finally got the go ahead to open.” said Dennis Koper, owner of Sunset Drive-In.

Now, the drive-in will be open every Friday through Sunday showing movies. Movie goers are saying that it helps make things feel more normal.

“Whether or not it was something that I would watch in the theaters, I thought it would be nice to get out and do something different from sitting in my room.” said Halle Zelina.

The Snack Bar is open with some areas being marked off.

“We have to abide by rules, that’s why there’s only one door in, one door out on the snack bar and everything passed so they allowed us to open the snack bar.” said Margeret Koper, Owner of Sunset Drive-In.

The Kopers are saying that in addition to weekly movie screenings, Sunset Drive-In will feature local high school graduation ceremonies on he big screen.

“They could film their graduation and we’re going to play it on the screen and all the parents are going to sit there and watch it.” Koper said.

Fort LeBoeuf, North East and General McLane have scheduled a virtual commencement at the drive-in.

“A lot of them have called and thanked us for doing this because a lot of them say otherwise we had no prom, we had no graduation, at least we’ll be able to see the graduation up on the screen.” Koper said.

The owners are saying their staff from last summer season have come back and they are happy to start working again.