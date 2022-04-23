A popular Erie County summertime attraction has reopened for the 2022 season.

On Friday the Sunset Drive-In over in Waterford opened its gates to a long line of cars full of families.

To open the season, the drive-in featured “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” and “The Lost City.”

Folks we spoke with were thrilled to have another season of watching new movies on the big screen.

“The first night is always the worst night to open cause you don’t know what is going to go wrong. Is the projector going to run? Is the snack bar going to open? You don’t know,” said Dennis Koper, Sunset Drive-In Owner.

“It’s just a cool experience to be here, and I felt that it would be fun,” said Addyson Lopatynski, Excited to See Movies.

The flea market at Sunset Drive-In is also opening for the season on April 24.