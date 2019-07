Tonight is your final chance to catch a free concert on Beach one at Presque Isle State Park. It is all part of the UPMC Sunset Music Series.

The first act to take the stage is Jamie B. Gallagher at 5:30 p.m., followed by the Breeze Band at 7:15 p.m.

There will be plenty of food provided by local food trucks, Connie’s Ice Cream and J’s MainStreet.