Sunset Music Series kicks off on Beach 11

A popular concert series returns to the shores of Presque Isle.

Key West Express headlined the UPMC Sunset Music Series on Beach 11.

This was the first of four concerts happening this summer.

Tonight’s show almost marked the start of Discover Presque Isle which will consist of different activities over the next several days.

One volunteer said that he is excited to be back helping out this year.

“The best part of coming out here today is seeing all the happy faces, enjoying outside and enjoying Presque Isle State Park,” said Ken Reitinger, Volunteer at Discover Presque Isle.

Discover Presque Isle continues through Sunday with the Sunset Music Series wrapping up on August 11th.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list