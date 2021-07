The Sunset Music Series on Beach 11 gets turned up a notch tonight.

The Breeze Band handled this week’s Sunset Music Series Concert.

Each Wednesday, two local acts play sets on Beach 11 as the sun sets on Presque Isle.

Sunset Music Series continues next Wednesday with Rankin and Schell taking the stage at 5:30 p.m.

The series wraps up on August 11th.

