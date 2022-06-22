A summer favorite is making its return to Beach 11 at Presque Isle on Wednesday evening.

The 2022 Sunset Music Series begins on June 22 with the show beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The Rodger Montgomery Band will get the party started at 5:30 p.m., with Eric Brewer and Friends taking the stage at 7 p.m.

The six-week music series provides free live music every Wednesday through July 27.

If you are hungry during the event, local food trucks will also be on hand as well as an ice cream truck.

A reminder, Beach 11 is a smoke and alcohol free area.