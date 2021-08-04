The Sunset Music Series returns to Presque Isle’s Beach 11 on August 4th.

This is the third week for the UPMC sponsored event. This concert kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with Rankin and Schell.

At 7:15 p.m. the headliner Shady Side will take the stage.

Food and refreshments will be available at Beach 11 concession stand.

Bring your fold out chairs and enjoy some great music and a spectacular view beginning at 5:30 p.m.

