Sunview Golf holds Christmas in July

As Christmas music fills the air in the July heat, people still sing along while playing putt putt.

Today Sunview Golf held their annual Christmas in July. There is free golf for children twelve and under with the purchase of an adult ticket.

People can enjoy a game of putt putt while enjoying a winter wonderland formed by a soap snow machine, decorations, and of course a visit from Santa Claus.

“We have fun festive Santas here, we have a snow machine, and fun things throughout the day,” said Kasey Ramey, Manager of Sunview Golf.

Christmas in July was just for Sunday July 25th.

