Super load is back on the move again after breaking down

The super load is back on the move again after an unexpected stop.

The load is moving again today on Route 77 in Crawford County following repairs to the truck hauling the oversized load. Plans call for the load to stop for the day near the intersection of Routes 77 and 408.

PennDOT is reminding motorists to be alert for traffic impacts caused by the Yankee Dryer Superload traveling through the northwest region of Pennsylvania.

Route 77, which had been closed because of the truck breaking down is back open today to traffic.

For a complete list of the planned route from Erie to Lock Haven, you can click here