(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A series of super loads will cause temporary traffic restrictions in the City of Meadville every Wednesday through the beginning of May.

City of Meadville City Manager Maryann Menanno has announced a series of super loads will make their way through the city the following dates:

Wednesday, April 6

Wednesday, April 13

Wednesday, April 20

Wednesday, April 27

and Wednesday, May 4

The super load will cause temporary traffic restrictions on the following streets:

Washington Street

State Street North Street

Park Avenue

South Main Street/State Route 322

According to the City of Meadville, the overall load will be 137 feet in length, and will weigh more than 329,000 pounds. Traffic flaggers will be assisting with traffic control and auxiliary police will be on standby.

Residents are asked to avoid the areas listed above while the restrictions are in place.

Visit cityofmeadville.org for the latest updated information.