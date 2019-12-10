Super load traveling through Crawford County today; traffic impacts expected

The Yankee Dryer is making its may through the Northwest Region. The super load is passing through Crawford County today.

Traffic delays are expected, according to PennDOT officials.

You might recall back to last week when the Yankee Dryer was in the port of Erie on Thursday, December 5th or just a few days ago when the load shutdown part of Route 77 due to mechanical issues.

With the massive piece of equipment on the roads, crews are moving ahead of the truck to lift wires and remove obstacles in the dryers way.

The plan today is to travel on Route 27 outside of Titusville, Crawford County.

From there it will travel from Route 27 to Pleasantville, Venango County, as well as, Route 36 and 62 in Venango and Forest Counties.