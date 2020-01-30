Superbowl LIV to air on FOX 66 Sunday

Are you looking forward to this Sunday’s big game?

You can watch Super Bowl LIV on FOX 66 Sunday. Pregame coverage will take place pretty much all day long.

The game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs will begin at 6:30 p.m. with LIVE coverage from Miami, Florida.

As a special feature leading up to the big game, a special edition of Good Day Erie will air on FOX 66 at 10 a.m. on Superbowl Sunday.

We will be LIVE at some of the hottest watch spots in Erie. Dave will be cooking up some pre-game grub and Jay Puskar will be LIVE with game day news and so much more.

Tune in to FOX 66 this Sunday, February 2nd.