(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Superintendent of the Girard School District issued an open letter Wednesday addressing the fire that took place at Elk Valley Elementary School and what the plan is going forward for the school.

In the letter, Superintendent Donna Miller highlighted the importance of safety for staff members and students alike while also laying out a plan for how students can continue to learn without a school building, which includes the return of virtual learning.

According to the letter, virtual learning will begin for students Monday, May 22 with the exception of a few special education classrooms that will be relocated to Rice Avenue Middle School or Girard High School. Families of those students will be given more details, including who their child’s teacher will be, at that time.

Parents and guardians of students will be able to pick up student packets that include schedules, iPads and Chromebooks at Girard High School on Friday, May 19 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Students will be expected to complete any packets of assigned work and attend Google Meet LIVE instruction at the times on their schedules.

Parents will also be able to pick up two days worth of breakfast and lunch supplies on Thursday, May 18 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m at Girard Area High School. Breakfast and lunch supplies will also be available for pick up at the Girard High School bus circle from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The school is also planning and rescheduling fieldtrips and special events for students, parents should expect an all-call the day before events as a reminder. A full list of events is available in the letter attached below.

Transportation for these events run as usual, though buses may run slightly early due to condensed bus runs, parents are reminded to have their children at the stop at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled pickup time.

Car riders for these events can be dropped off in front of Girard High School between 8:35 and 8:50 a.m. and can be picked up in the same spot at 3:10 p.m.

Walkers will be picked up at the EVES bus circle on those mornings at approximately 8:45 a.m. where an AmeriCorps member will be waiting. For dismissal, students will be bussed to the EVES bus circle at 3:15 p.m. and parents are encouraged to be at the circle at that time.

The full letter sent out by Miller, as well as more details, can be found online here.