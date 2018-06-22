Local News

Superload of 800,000 pounds travels through the area

Posted: Jun 22, 2018 06:28 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 22, 2018 06:28 PM EDT

Superload of 800,000 pounds travels through the area

It's a trip of only 50 miles, but it has been all day getting there.

We're talking, of course, about the superload, a string of vehicle carrying a huge First Energy transformer between Cranesville and Cochranton.  The connected convoy is 347 feet long and weighs in excess of 800,000 pounds.  

Road crews race ahead of the transformer to block intersections and lift wires out of the way.  

At this size, the vehicles can only go a few miles per hour which is why the 50-mile trip is taking most of the day. 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected