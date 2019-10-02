Superstore Joe and JET 24/FOX 66 team up with One Warm Coat to hold coat drive

As the cold weather starts to approach, the need for coats will start to rise.

Since 1992, One Warm Coat has given more than 6 million coats to people in need across the United States. Now, the project has made its way to Erie with the help of Superstore Joe and JET 24/FOX 66/Yourerie.com.

“You know, we live in a great community, and we all live here, so when we had a chance to partner with JET 24, FOX 66 and One Warm Coat, it was right up our alley,” said Joe Askins, Auto Express/ Off Road Express.

From October through November, new and gently used coasts will be accepted at several locations around Erie.

“We’re looking for the community to help. We live in a great community to help in and this is definitely a chance to give back,” said Askins.

Here is how it will all work. From October 7, 2019 through November 2, 2019 coats can be dropped off at any of the Auto Express and Off Road Express locations or at the JET 24/FOX 66/Yourerie.com station from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For those wanting to start a little early, the drop off boxes will be in place at JET 24/FOX 66/Yourerie.com starting October 3, 2019. Simply show up and find the drop off box located in the lobby.

“We’re so excited for this opportunity to give back to the community. Now, we’re just looking for some help from the community,” said Askins.

Visit the One Warm Coat section under our News Tab on Yourerie.com for the drop off locations.