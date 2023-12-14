Local school officials are spreading the word that there are safeguards in place to protect students facing homelessness.

According to administrators with the Millcreek Township School District, student homelessness traditionally peaks between Thanksgiving and New Year’s each school year, mostly because of evictions.

However, they want families to know that students facing housing instability have the right to a consistent school environment.

In fact, Pennsylvania public schools are required to have a homeless liaison on staff to work with families so a child’s education isn’t disrupted.

“Once we find out we’ll work with the family and honestly the family has the right to stay here in Millcreek and not have a disruption in the child’s education if that’s what’s in the best interest of that child and that family,” said Dr. Ed Nientimp, Millcreek schools homeless liaison

Millcreek school officials state there are currently 32 students lacking sufficient housing district-wide. That number held steady from last year at this time.

Families struggling with housing are encouraged to reach out to their district’s homeless liaison or even their child’s building principal for help.