Supporters and critics meet to discuss Erie County’s Community College

Conversation about the idea of a community college in Erie continuing Thursday night.

Supporters and critics gathered at the Millcreek Township Municipal Building to learn about Erie County’s community college and what’s next in the process. The opposition is being fueled by an online petition getting hundreds of signatures over the past few months.

Taxpayers heard from a series of residents that are against the idea of a community college and how it may hinder residents’ tax dollars in years to come. During the meeting, residents also learned the differences between the NPRC and the community college.

“We already have the NPRC which is already funded. The county has failed to negotiate and work with the NPRC so ultimately this comes down to power and control.” said Brent Davis, speaking in opposition to the community college.

A public hearing to oppose the Erie County community college will be held in March.