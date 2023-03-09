Organizers were rallying support for one of Erie’s most famous summer events, Beast on the Bay.

This year will be the 10th anniversary of the competition that raises funds for the Barber National Institute and Thursday night, supporters gathered at the Brewery at Union Station to register early and celebrate the upcoming event.

Competitors and builders for the 10-mile obstacle course on Presque Isle couldn’t be more excited to see it return.

It was a packed house at the Brewery at Union Station Thursday night for the Beast and Brews fundraiser.

For the first time since before the pandemic, beast enthusiasts had the chance to get together and register early for the Beast on the Bay event.

“To compete in the beast, it really takes a lot of cardio and upper body strength,” said Patrick Barber, vice president of treasury management at the Barber National Institute.

“But if you really are serious about training for it, I highly suggest doing your pullups and pushups because you’ve got to be able to hold your body weight and lift yourself,” Barber went on to say.

One of the engineers for Beast on the Bay shared how they go about building these obstacles.

The beast features more than 30 hand-crafted obstacles created in beast builder’s own back yards.

Glenn Huggler, a beast builder, said that working on the obstacles is an all-year job. But said that it’s also his pleasure to help with.

“For us, it’s a labor of love. We’ve always talked about before that it’s hard to do, you take away from our families and stuff, but we do it for the Barber Institute of their clients,” said Glenn Huggler.

Huggler said they work hard to make sure that everyone can complete the challenges. Finding a middle ground of difficulty to please casual competitors and the more serious athletes.

But there’s also an adaptive course, tailored to clients with the Barber Institute.

“But to see the look on their faces when they complete something. If we could get the general public to come out, and a lot of the participants would come by the adaptive course and see them. So that’s the main thing, that’s what we do it for,” Huggler went on to say.

“What we’re really here to do is to promote people with intellectual disabilities and we want to give them an opportunity. And that’s what the Beast on the Bay really does,” Patrick Barber explained.

Beast on the Bay is coming up on September 9.

If you missed Thursday’s event, they’re also hosting an art show in mid-April.