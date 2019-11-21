Supporters of Bernie Sanders hold watch party at Bourbon Barrel

As the candidates took the stage at the debates in Atlanta, Georgia, Bernie Sanders supporters held a watch party tonight in downtown Erie at the Bourbon Barrel.

The group is part of a nationwide cadre of watch parties, which are loosely organized through the Bernie Sanders campaign. One debate watcher we spoke to tonight is still not committed to a candidate.

“He certainly speaks to a lot of the issues that are important to me,” said Paige Bosnyak. “But, I guess I didn’t really realize the connection to Bernie Sanders, but he is one of my favorites.”