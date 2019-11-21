Supporters of Bernie Sanders hold watch party at Bourbon Barrel

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

As the candidates took the stage at the debates in Atlanta, Georgia, Bernie Sanders supporters held a watch party tonight in downtown Erie at the Bourbon Barrel.

The group is part of a nationwide cadre of watch parties, which are loosely organized through the Bernie Sanders campaign. One debate watcher we spoke to tonight is still not committed to a candidate.

“He certainly speaks to a lot of the issues that are important to me,” said Paige Bosnyak. “But, I guess I didn’t really realize the connection to Bernie Sanders, but he is one of my favorites.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar