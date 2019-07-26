Supporting Brianna’s fight against breast cancer

A cancer diagnosis can be devastating, but one woman found out she is definitely not fighting the disease alone. To show their support, Brianna Curits’ softball team gave her a surprise before last nights game.

Brianna Curtis has played softball since she was six years old. Currently she’s fighting against Breast Cancer.

“Finding out that you have a cancer diagnosis is definitely something you don’t expect at 27, but the outpouring support from not only softball, but the community and my family has been overwhelming,” said Brianna Curtis.

Her team showed up early in pink to give her a surprise. Her friends describe her as a fighter, someone who can overcome anything.

“Honestly, I was a little numb at first, but also relieved, because she is such a strong person. If anybody can battle for this and fight for this it’s Bri,” said Rebecca Baker, friend of Curtis.

Tyler Pershka is on the opposing team. he wants to stay positive for Curtis.

“She’s always organizing fundraisers, and helping out younger children, and being kind of a role model for the younger girls coming up. I don’t see any reason why she can’t beat this,” said Perschka, player on opposing team.

Mark Conser is one of her best friends. He wants Curtis to know she is not alone.

“She’s probably the most caring, compassionate person you’ll ever meet; always putting people ahead of herself,” said Conser, Coach.

“Just really emotional; the slow pitched community is really great at supporting. I have really great friends and a support system,” said Curtis.

Curtis is currently has her fundraiser Brianna’s Fight Towards Cancer on Facebook. Her fundraiser has raised $5,000 so far.