Supporting local farming can benefit your immune system

Supporting local farmers can actually benefit your immune system.

Yoselin Person had the chance to speak with a local farmer and a business owner that supplies fresh produce in downtown. She was live from downtown this morning to tell us more.

Farmers need you now more than ever during this pandemic and many of them say you would also need them to stay healthy.

“Right now local farmers are really looking for community support,” said Timothy Burch, owner, Burch Farms.

Tim Burch is the seventh generation farmer of Burch Farms. As a farmer in Erie County it has been a very trying time because of the pandemic.

He normally supplies his fresh produce to seven farms throughout the county and some of these businesses have employees working from home.

“The businesses are basically empty. So consequently I’ve had four farmers markets that I have not been able to open this year,” said Burch.

So, Burch has been marketing elsewhere. The Oasis Market is one of the businesses Burch depends to supply his fresh produce.

The downtown market lost 90% of its sales during the beginning of the pandemic, but things are picking back up.

“”We’re still facing challenges and obstacles and something everyday, but we’re here for a reason. People downtown need us,” said Faith Kindig, co-founder, Oasis Market.

Supporting supply chain businesses and farmers can also help with fighting the silent killer that we’re facing.

“”Tree ripened, vine ripened produce picked in full maturity has the most nutritional value of any produce you can eat,” said Burch.

Produce that you can consume since it’s harvested on the same day it’s in your house rather than having produce that has been shipped from other parts of the world and infused with chemicals in them.

“It’s really important because we know where the food comes from and whenever you’re shopping at grocery stores your food is being handled by many, many people,” said Kindig.

There will be apple picking at Burch Farms beginning this weekend until Halloween. There will also be a downtown farmers market this Sunday.

For more information about these events you can visit Burch Farms’ Facebook page or Oasis Market’s Facebook page.