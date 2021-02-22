Supreme Court rejects hearing arguments on Rep. Mike Kelly’s voting case

The United States Supreme Court has announced it will not hear arguments in the case of Kelly V. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Congressman Mike Kelly sued the state claiming it should not have certified the 2020 election results because the state legislature provision of no-excuse absentee voting violated the state and U.S. Constitution.
Congressman Kelly issued a statement on Monday, which reads:
It is astounding that our nation’s highest court was unwilling to hear arguments in a case that called on the Court to require states to follow their own constitutions in the conduct of federal elections.
Act 77 expressly violates the Pennsylvania Constitution and the only court to consider the merits acknowledged the strength of our argument and said we were likely to succeed. I call on the governor and the General Assembly to do the right thing by repealing the no-excuse mail-in voting system, starting the constitutional amendment process, and letting Pennsylvania voters decide the issue.U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly