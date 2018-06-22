Local News

Supreme Court rules today that the government will require warrants to track cell phone data

Posted: Jun 22, 2018 03:20 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 22, 2018 06:23 PM EDT

Supreme Court rules today that the government will require warrants to track cell phone data

The Supreme Court ruled today that a warrant is generally needed if the government wants to track cell phone location data.

The decision is a major victory for advocates of increased privacy rights.  They argued more protections were needed when it comes to the government obtaining information from a third party, such as a cell phone company. 

It's a loss for the Justice Department.  It had argued that an individual has diminished privacy rights when it comes to information that's been voluntarily shared with someone else.  The 5/4 opinion was written by Chief Justice John Roberts.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected