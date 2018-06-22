Supreme Court rules today that the government will require warrants to track cell phone data Video

The Supreme Court ruled today that a warrant is generally needed if the government wants to track cell phone location data.

The decision is a major victory for advocates of increased privacy rights. They argued more protections were needed when it comes to the government obtaining information from a third party, such as a cell phone company.

It's a loss for the Justice Department. It had argued that an individual has diminished privacy rights when it comes to information that's been voluntarily shared with someone else. The 5/4 opinion was written by Chief Justice John Roberts.