The Girard community celebrated a World War II veteran’s 99th birthday on Saturday with a parade.

Several community members and services came together to recognize Jack Keith. Keith was a paratrooper in World War II.

The parade began at the Girard American Legion and passed right through Downtown Girard.

This was a surprise birthday event, so Keith was shocked with how many people turned out to celebrate.

“I thought I knew these guys, but it was really a surprise, and I think everybody for showing up, and God bless America,” said Jack Keith, World War II Veteran.

Several other veterans were there alongside a police escort, the fire department, and the motorcade of bikers waving the American flag.