Survey: 90 percent of hesitant parents could be convinced to vaccinate their kids against COVID-19

FILE – In this Sunday, July 11, 2021 file photo, a doctor fills a syringe with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Kabul, Afghanistan. Top officials at the World Health Organization said Monday, July 12 there is not enough evidence to show that third doses of coronavirus vaccines are needed and appealed for the scarce shots to be shared with poor countries who have yet to immunize their populations instead of being used by rich countries as boosters. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, file)

While people in Pennsylvania and the rest of the country continue to get vaccinated against COVID-19, some parents are worried about the effects of the vaccine on themselves and their children.

According to a survey done by Sykes.com, 50 percent of parents believe the vaccine is effective against the coronavirus, but more than half of all who were surveyed were still reluctant to have their children get it. The poll included 1,750 U.S. residents with children 17 or younger. Currently, children 12 and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine nationwide.

Some of their concerns included the vaccine causing long-term health effects, information they have read online, and somehow affecting their children while they go through puberty, among other reasons.

Survey (1,750 U.S. residents): Sykes.com

A majority of the parents want to see more long-term data before making their final decisions, while others would like to see how it affects a close friend or family member first. Overall, 90 percent of those who participated in the poll said they could be convinced to have their children get the vaccine.

As the 2021-22 school year approaches, 57 percent of parents want their child’s school to require COVID-19 for the staff and administration, while 49 percent want the school to require vaccination for all students.

Survey (1,750 U.S. residents): Sykes.com

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list.