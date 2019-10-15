Breaking News
Survey calls Erie 3rd slowest growing city in the US

Local News
A national survey indicates Erie’s economic comeback still has a ways to go.

Personal finance website Wallethub has just released it’s report on 2019’s fastest growing cities in America.

That survey ranks Erie as the third slowest growing city in the country: number 513 out of 515.

To determine local economic growth over a period of seven years, Wallethub compared cities in 17 categories, like population growth and median household income.

To view the survey,, click on https://wallethub.com/edu/fastest-growing-cities/7010/

