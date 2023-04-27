(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Homeowners are always on the path of caution when it comes to protecting their house from severe weather damage — but one report shows they aren’t aware of one of the most common problems to deal with.

In a survey from Erie Insurance, U.S. homeowners were asked to name the most common and expensive natural disaster in the country, and only 14% got the right answer: flooding.

“Our survey shows that many homeowners underestimate not only the risk of flooding but also the significant amount of damage that a relatively small amount of water can cause,” said Michelle Tennant, vice president of product management, Erie Insurance.

A plurality (37% to be exact) thought it was hurricanes. The survey was designed to raise awareness of flood damage risk and prevention tips for homeowners.

It also questioned homeowners about how high floodwater would have to get to make it likely they’d need to replace drywall and baseboards. Many answered that it would have to be a foot or more, but it’s actually 3 inches — which only 7% guessed correctly according to the survey.

“There are several things homeowners can do to prevent water damage, like redirecting water away from their homes, sealing roofs and making sure plumbing systems are well maintained. But they should also talk with their insurance agent to make sure they’re covered in the unfortunate event that damage does occur,” Tennant continued.

When asked what they would be most concerned about losing to flood damage, a large majority of survey participants (77%) said important documents like personal papers, titles and IDs.

Next were family photos, with a third of homeowners (34%) concerned about losing them – women were much more worried about this than men (44% vs. 24%, respectively). That was followed by expensive electronic equipment (25%), antiques (8%) and wedding albums (7%).

This survey was conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of Erie Insurance from November 21-23, 2022 and surveyed 1,454 U.S. adult homeowners ages 18 and older.

The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 2.8 percentage points using a 95% confidence level.