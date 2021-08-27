Survey says 77 percent of Americans believe they’re underpaid in current job

In July, the national employment rate dropped to 5.4 percent, its lowest mark since April 2020.

The business research site Business.org believes the rise in employment provides employers the chance to change how they do business from before the COVID-19 pandemic.

An anonymous survey of 700 working Americans in a collaboration between the site and Pollfish provided some interesting findings.

77 percent of Americans believe they are underpaid in their current job

56 percent of Americans prefer to be paid through direct deposit

48 percent of Americans would prefer to get paid weekly, but only 35 percent are currently paid this way

48 percent of Americans prefer to be paid hourly

72 percent of Americans would forgo higher pay if they were provided adequate health insurance

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.