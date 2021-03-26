Susan Snelick named new president of Northern Pennsylvania Regional College

The Board of Trustees of the Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC) has named Susan Snelick as its next president, according to a news release from the NPRC.

Snelick, who lives in St. Mary’s, had recently served as the executive director of Workforce Solutions for North Central PA as well as holding various other workforce development leadership positions in the region spanning nearly three decades.

The NPRC Board of Trustees believe that Snelick’s experience and skill set will serve the college well as it continues and builds upon quality academic and workforce development programming to meet the needs of the region.

“I am truly honored to have been chosen as the next president to lead the Northern Pennsylvania Regional College. We will continue to do great work, all for the betterment of the communities we serve.” Snelick said.

The mission of the Northern Pennsylvania Regional College is to provide affordable and accessible post-secondary education to the residents of northern Pennsylvania. They provide education to a nine-county region, including Cameron, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, McKean, Potter, Venango, and Warren.