Susannah Weis Frigon named Erie Community Foundation Interim President

The Erie Community Foundation has named Susannah Weis Frigon as the foundation’s interim president.

Weis Frigon will have full responsibility for management of the Foundation until the search for retiring president Mike Batchelor’s successor is complete. Prior to joining the Foundation in 2013, Weis Frigon spent 24 years in the financial services industry, holding leadership positions in Chicago, Rochester, New York and Pittsburgh.

Batchelor had extended his December 2020 retirement due to the search for the new president pausing for the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release from the Erie Community Foundation, Batchlor gave notice that he wanted to retire as of July 1st.

Effective July 1st, Batchelor will be the President of the Pennsylvania Association of Community Foundations, a membership-based organization of 31 community foundations in the state.