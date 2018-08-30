Suspect allegedly involved in the operation of a meth lab appears in court today
One of five defendants charged with running a meth lab appeared in court this morning.
Today, Robert Hafner had a preliminary hearing in East Springfield District Court. He was arraigned with four other people following a state drug investigation. Authorities say the five defendants were operating a meth lab on Barney Road in Conneaut Township.
Today, the judge waived several charges for trial, including operating a methamphetamine lab and possession of drugs.
