Suspect allegedly involved in the operation of a meth lab appears in court today

Aug 30, 2018

Updated: Aug 30, 2018 12:43 PM EDT

One of five defendants charged with running a meth lab appeared in court this morning.  

Today, Robert Hafner had a preliminary hearing in East Springfield District Court.  He was arraigned with four other people following a state drug investigation.  Authorities say the five defendants were operating a meth lab on Barney Road in Conneaut Township. 

Today, the judge waived several charges for trial, including operating a methamphetamine lab and possession of drugs. 

