Suspect and victim of murder-suicide identified

The names of the suspect and victim in a murder-suicide case have been released.

The shooting happened on Monday night on the 2100 block of East 20th Street.

According to the Erie County Coroner, the victim is 45-year-old Wendy Knepper of Erie.

The coroner says her death was ruled a homicide and she died in surgery following gunshot wounds to the chest.

The suspect in the case is 51-year-old Mark Plizga of Harborcreek. Plizga’s death was ruled a suicide with a gunshot to the head.

Erie Police say it is believed that the two were in some sort of relationship and they are continuing to investigate what led to the shooting.