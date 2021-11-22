Suspect arrested after robbing local tavern

A robbery at a local tavern lead to an arrest early on November 22nd.

According to Millcreek Police, 25-year-old Marcus Clariett is charged with robbery and other related offenses.

This comes after police responded to the call from The Saucery on West 26th Street for an armed robbery.

Police then received information that the suspect had crashed their vehicle on West 21st Street.

When police arrived on scene, they found a crashed Mazda at West 21st and Berst Streets.

Police then searched the area and were able to locate Clariett thus taking him into custody.

Clariett reminds in custody at this time and his bond is set at $200,000.

