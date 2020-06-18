Suspect arrested following State Police search

Pennsylvania State Police have arrested Cody Potthoff, the suspect wanted in connection for multiple felonies.

Potthoff is wanted in connection with attempted homicide, a death investigation, missing person case, burglary and multiple stolen vehicles. Potthoff was arrested in Warren, according to police.

The suspect stole a 2013 white Chevy Silverado pick-up truck at gunpoint and headed west on Crane Road. The suspect was then observed in the area of the Mindi Court Trailer Park in Harborcreek Township. Police searched the area but found no results.

According to police, information became available that the suspect arrived at a residence in Columbus, PA, with a red pick-up truck. The vehicle was registered to an individual who lives on Dynes Avenue in Harborcreek.

The SERT team (Special Emergency Response Team) was activated to search a residence in Columbus Township in Warren County. The search yielded negative results.

The suspect entered a house on Center Road in Columbus Township where he removed keys from a table and fled the area in a blue 2012 Jeep Liberty.

Members from SERT, the Fugitive Task Force, Pennsylvania State Police in Erie, Girard, Corry and Warren were involved in this investigation.

You can read more information on the case by reading the news release.

