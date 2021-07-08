Suspect arrested for injuring a man in Wed. night shooting on East 14th Street

Erie Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Wednesday night.

Police were called to the 400 block of East 14th Street just before 9 p.m. Wednesday. Reports from the scene indicate the victim is a man who was shot once in the leg.

According to the Erie Police Department, officers quickly stopped a vehicle that left the scene, taking one man into custody.

Two men and a woman were brought in for questioning. One of those people has been arrested and are awaiting arraignment.

Police also say they have recovered a gun they think was used in the shooting.

