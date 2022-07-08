Skyler Martin, 21, of Cranesville has been charged with nine third-degree felony counts of animal cruelty.

Investigators said he allegedly shot seven dogs to death and seriously injured two others on June 24, 2022 at a home in Springboro.

Skyler Martin Mugshot

“Fortunately, we do have some pretty good, I guess, damning evidence as far as what he has said in text messages already. We’ll be pursuing further cell phone information,” said Eric Duckett, Humane Police Officer.

Duckett said anonymous tips helped crack the disturbing case.

“Now we do have a gun. We will be looking for further evidence, so it’s far from over. Once we got that tip, all of the pieces just fell right together,” Duckett said.

One of the surviving dogs, accurately named Trooper, is working on his recovery and is doing well, but has a long way to go.

Trooper

Because of his injuries, Trooper had to have one of his legs amputated. Another remains in a cast.

Investigators said Trooper was laying injured at the scene of that shooting for nearly two days before he and the other eight dogs were discovered.

His foster mom, Remilee Taylor, said she hopes the worst is now behind him.

“I’ve had him a little over a week. When I got him, I’ve had to help him walk and now he’s running. He just loves life and he loves people. It’s amazing,” said Remilee Taylor, Trooper’s foster mom.

This is just the beginning for those pursuing charges against the defendant. They seek for other criminal charges to be filed as well.