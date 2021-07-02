Suspect charged for punching EMTA driver

Multiple charges are pending against a passenger who allegedly punched an Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority bus driver Thursday afternoon.

Erie Police say a man refused to get off the bus after the driver asked him to wear a mask.

Police said the passenger showed the bus driver his COVID-19 vaccination card instead.

The EMTA driver continued to tell the passenger he couldn’t get on the bus because he didn’t have a mask.

Police say that is when the passenger punched the driver twice in the face.

