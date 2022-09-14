Both sides in the attempted homicide case against Hadi Matar were back in court Wednesday afternoon.

Matar, 24, is the suspect charged in the stabbing of Salman Rushdie. The author was attacked and seriously wounded on Aug. 12 while on stage for a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution.

According to the Jamestown Post Journal, the Chautauqua County DA is asking for 70 more days to review evidence before sharing it with the defense.

They also asked Judge David Foley to allow some information to be redacted to protect the confidentiality of witnesses.

The Post Journal also reported Judge Foley decided to hold another hearing on Friday, Sept. 16, to deal with the confidentiality issues.