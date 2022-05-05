According to Erie Police, in march of 2021, 17-year old Abdullah Ismael was involved in a shootout outside of a gas station on Buffalo Road.

Ismael’s trial bond was posted at $75,000.

After the defendant posted bail, he was free from jail. More than a year later, he was allegedly involved in another act of gun violence.

“The police are just one part of the system. We’re out there to solve a crime and take a person into custody, what happens when they get over to the courts is outside of our control,” said Dan Spizarny, Erie Police Chief.

According to police, Ismael is now being charged with homicide after the recent fatal shooting of 7-year old Antonio Yarger, Jr.

“If somebody gets bond, it’s their right to go out and commit another crime. It’s frustrating for us and I’m sure members of the public are frustrated when they hear stuff like that,” Spizarny said.

Local attorney John Carlson said it’s unusual for an individual who is out on bond to commit a similar offense.

“Usually, people who are charged with a crime are not re-offending or getting charged with a new crime during the interim of the pending original arrest,” said John Carlson, Attorney.

Carlson said there are few instances where an individual is denied bail.

“Every person who is charged with a crime is presumed to be innocent. Only in the most extremely rare cases is bail not available. What are those situations? If they’re charged with a capital offense where they’re seeking the death penalty,” Carlson said.