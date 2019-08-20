Suspect facing double murder charge in Crawford County expected in court in West Virginia

A Charleston, West Virginia Court Judge will hear arguments Wednesday before deciding if a suspect facing a double homicide charge in Crawford County will be returned to Pennsylvania.

Jack Turner is wanted for questioning in the Crawford County murders of 49-year-old Shannon Whitman and her 10-year-old son.

Turner was apprehended at a Greyhound Bus Station in Charleston, West Virginia.

An extradition hearing was scheduled for Monday, but was postponed until Wednesday after the Judge fell ill.

Turner is also a person of interest in a robbery at a Millcreek Convenience Store.