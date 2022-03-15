Erie Police have arrested 17-year-old Sincere Dorsey of Erie. The suspect is now facing attempted homicide charges following an alleged shooting of a 15-year-old girl.

Erie Police arrested Dorsey after he allegedly shot the 15-year-old girl inside a home on the 2000 block of Prospect Avenue around 3 a.m. on March 13.

Erie Police were called to the home on Prospect Avenue on a report of a home invasion.

Deputy Chief of Police, Rick Lorah, said at this time it does not appear that the Prospect Avenue shooting is connected to any of the other recent neighborhood shootings.

“They were ex-boyfriend and girlfriend. So this appears to be more of a domestic-related shooting. I don’t have any reason to believe that this shooting coincides with any of the other shootings in the area,” said Rick Lorah, Deputy Chief, Erie City Police.

The victim is now in stable condition and Erie detectives were able to interview her on March 15.