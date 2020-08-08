Suspect identified in the stolen car chase

We now know the identity of a man who led police on a high speed chase through the streets of Erie on August 7th.

27-year-old Nicholas Rocco is currently in Erie County Prison and is charged with stealing a car, leaving the scene of an accident and all charges relating to the pursuit.

Police first reported a two car crash on West 12th and Liberty just before 1 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

One car involved in this chase was reported stolen.

According to police, 27-year-old Nicholas Rocco went into the Rick Weaver Buick used car lot and allegedly stole another car.

That car was then located by police on Brown Avenue which is where the car chase began.

Police were able to box the vehicle in on the 600 block of West 12th and then took Rocco into custody.

One woman and an Erie Police Officer were treated at the hospital following the car crash.