Suspect in Area Manhunt Now in Custody

A man wanted on multiple felony warrants and leading police on a day long manhunt crossing multiple counties was taken into police custody.

Cody Potthoff is also wanted in connection for an attempted murder charge that happened on Chestnut Street last week in Erie.

The Wednesday night man hunt started when police in Edinboro tried to pull over the suspect identified as Cody Potthoff.

The suspect fled the scene at a high rate of speed, crashed through a metal gate and lost control of his vehicle.

He then took off on foot and was later seen at the intersection of 6N and Hamilton Road after stealing an ATV.

Then reports came in about a suspect stealing a vehicle at gun point on Crane Road in Washington Township.

Following up on tips, police searched the Harbor Creek area including Winter Green Gorge, but no one was caught.

“It was very scary, for my family and I, w live out in a rural area and to know that somebody was out there, that was very unsafe, my kids were inside, it was very frightening,” said Mill Village resident Alisha Martin.

“I think that it made a lot of people nervous, there was a whole lot of word going around but really nobody knew what was going on,” said Waterford resident Todd Shelton.

Later, police learned the suspect may be in Columbus, several agencies arrived to search but again no arrests were made.

Later in the day, the suspect entered a residence on Center Road in Columbus Township, and then fled the area in a blue Jeep Liberty.

Police say, on Thursday two people were taken into custody in Warren County in relation to the manhunt, including Potthoff.

“I would not say that it is frustrating but we all come together during things like this and it’s good to know that we have this many sources that we can rely on,” said Pennsylvania State Trooper Cindy Schick.

While Potthoff is in custody, he has not been charged with anything yet, but he is a suspect in last week’s shooting on Chestnut Street in Erie.